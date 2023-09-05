PotCoin (POT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $35.53

PotCoin (POT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $35.53 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 64.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00244478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00014336 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00016822 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000564 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

