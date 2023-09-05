Safe (SAFE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $137.25 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.59 or 0.00025683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00156148 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00051036 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00026215 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003832 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.58833323 USD and is up 2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

