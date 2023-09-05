ERC20 (ERC20) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.58 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $10.58 million and $17.94 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00021302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00017628 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015285 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,672.98 or 1.00097245 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01227414 USD and is down -14.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

