Prudential PLC Purchases New Shares in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,674,812.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MLI opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.12. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.11. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.93.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 17.46%. Mueller Industries’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mueller Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

