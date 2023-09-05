Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 929,763 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 78.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,334 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 929,763 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Cormark raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

GOLD opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.00, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,000.00%.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.