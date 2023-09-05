Prudential PLC Has $980,000 Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,203,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,353,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 599.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 861,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,571,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,410,000 after purchasing an additional 857,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,739,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,666,000 after purchasing an additional 707,672 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone acquired 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone purchased 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,658,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $8,480,359.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,770,989 shares in the company, valued at $194,800,526.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,867 shares of company stock worth $20,102,637.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSXMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

LSXMK opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.85.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

