Prudential PLC Buys 178 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.37. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

