Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 166.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE GPN opened at $129.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.24. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $136.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

