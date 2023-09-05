Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Invests $117,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 339 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in Netflix by 11,985.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after buying an additional 6,942,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Netflix by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after buying an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Netflix by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after buying an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $7.17 on Tuesday, hitting $447.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,041,527. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $198.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.91.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total transaction of $10,230,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,811 shares of company stock valued at $46,792,773. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

