Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Acquires Shares of 2,503 Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 73.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 65,725 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 37.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Equity Commonwealth Trading Down 0.1 %

Equity Commonwealth stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,015. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Commonwealth news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $963,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,055.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.