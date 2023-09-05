Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Purchases 125 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.05. 93,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,545. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

