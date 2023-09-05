Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Takes Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 192 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 657.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $538.95. The company had a trading volume of 75,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,872. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $518.76 and a 200 day moving average of $510.26. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.00 and a 12 month high of $572.50.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.83.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

