Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Makes New Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEX stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.24. 86,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,180. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $195.27 and a twelve month high of $246.23.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.28 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, July 31st. Argus upped their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.92.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

