1,898 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 220.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 375.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.77. 3,643,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,280,410. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.30.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

