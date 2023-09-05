Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Makes New Investment in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 769,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,453,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,900,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 769,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,453,868 shares in the company, valued at $148,900,284. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 2,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $41,524.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,586 shares of company stock valued at $63,562. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAWN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Read Our Latest Report on DAWN

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $14.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,449. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of -2.01. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $26.72.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.