Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Buys Shares of 375 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 375 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,228.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.88. 380,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PXD. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.