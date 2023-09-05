Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $20,853,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at $14,127,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.09. 101,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,255. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $102.86 and a 1-year high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nucor

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.