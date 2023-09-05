Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Acquires New Position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 245,929 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61,047 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 93,875 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 34.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,467 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 99,796 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:NAK traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,730. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.32.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

