Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Buys New Position in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in EMX Royalty by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in EMX Royalty by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

EMX Royalty Price Performance

Shares of EMX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 31,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,403. EMX Royalty Co. has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMX Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 128.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMX Royalty Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of EMX Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

EMX Royalty Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

