Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.28.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $166.41. 1,928,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,925,200. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.87. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

