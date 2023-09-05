Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 4,431 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.17% of Steven Madden worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter worth approximately $558,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 33.3% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steven Madden

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $170,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,509.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $137,780.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,509.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $442.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Further Reading

