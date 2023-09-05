Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,966 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,716 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Sysco by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,602,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,537,000 after buying an additional 526,479 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,950,000 after buying an additional 9,253,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,349,000 after acquiring an additional 166,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.21. The company had a trading volume of 359,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,896. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $87.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

