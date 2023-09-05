Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Purchases New Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 36.6% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,424,000 after acquiring an additional 65,976 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 87,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,601,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,855,000 after purchasing an additional 336,827 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

O stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,482. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average is $60.93. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on O. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.18.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

