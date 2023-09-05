1,001 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Acquired by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,936,000 after buying an additional 111,193 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,711,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,887,000 after acquiring an additional 952,703 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Chewy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,535,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,933,000 after purchasing an additional 438,175 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Chewy by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,587,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after purchasing an additional 692,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,483,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,096,000 after buying an additional 102,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Chewy from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Chewy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $508,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 224,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chewy news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $508,364.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 224,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,120,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,007,357 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.87. 1,637,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,399,609. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 224.29, a P/E/G ratio of 190.35 and a beta of 0.91.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

