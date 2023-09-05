956 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 9.9% during the first quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 87,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 12,451.5% during the first quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 58,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 58,024 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $1,814,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at $3,811,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 1.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.46. 867,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,077,342. The company has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.66 and a 200 day moving average of $95.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

