2,302 Shares in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Acquired by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 96,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 55,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDXJ traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,828,958. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $43.89.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.