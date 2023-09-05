Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,689 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $13,189,000. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 499.9% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 29,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,312,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,158,000 after buying an additional 6,711,614 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 324.1% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 33,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 25,580 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.19. 5,462,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,019,727. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.44. The stock has a market cap of $204.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.