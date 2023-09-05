Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $676,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,740. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

