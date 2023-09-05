Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Decreases Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS traded down $2.53 on Tuesday, reaching $94.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,648. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $106.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.74 and its 200 day moving average is $94.19.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

