CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,069,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,922,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.40.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

