Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,956,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.90. 2,429,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,699,031. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $146.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $42.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

