Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 292 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,970 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $575.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.26.

Adobe Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $563.22. 667,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,858. The company has a market cap of $256.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.10. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $569.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

