Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 14,984 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,984 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 29,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DOV. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.38.

Dover Trading Down 2.0 %

DOV traded down $2.97 on Tuesday, hitting $145.73. 96,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,391. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

