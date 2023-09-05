Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

View Our Latest Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $127.08. 308,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,193. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.