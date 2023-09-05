Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $161.76. 30,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,387. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.73. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $167.62.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
