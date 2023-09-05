Norinchukin Bank The Grows Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3,711.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 90,810 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 32.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $109.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.81. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

