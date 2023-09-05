Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $5,894,178.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,382,102.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $5,894,178.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,382,102.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $44,126,502. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $524.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.82. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $595.98. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

