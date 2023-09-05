Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.35 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 64,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 33,822 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 19.0% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,945,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,124,000 after acquiring an additional 413,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $92.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.27. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DFS. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.13.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

