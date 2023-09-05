Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 480,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,376 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $43,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in American Electric Power by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.90.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $77.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

