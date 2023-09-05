FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 15,352 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 101,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.92.

View Our Latest Report on Hologic

Hologic Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $74.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.