Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $195,000 Investment in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 189,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 234,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 234,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

RITM traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $10.23. 506,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,216. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.81. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, August 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

