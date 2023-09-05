Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Takes $163,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after buying an additional 5,858,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 29,970 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

VTWO stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.93. 322,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,867. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.38.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

