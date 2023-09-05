Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Whirlpool by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $19,842,313.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WHR traded down $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.54. The company had a trading volume of 59,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,574. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.32 and its 200-day moving average is $138.73. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $163.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -24.59%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

