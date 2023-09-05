Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Acquires Shares of 5,298 Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,298 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

NTNX traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $35.29. 629,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,340. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.30.

NTNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.69.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

