FORA Capital LLC Invests $970,000 in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,551,259,000 after buying an additional 50,761,361 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,666,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,233 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 2,795,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,835 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 396,682 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,345,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,983,000 after purchasing an additional 342,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $66.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.34. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $67.14.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 58.77% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $877.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.91 million. Equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.70.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Stories

