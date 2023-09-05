FORA Capital LLC Sells 5,601 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

BALL stock opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In other news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

