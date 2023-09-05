FORA Capital LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,744 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTSH. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.94.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $71.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $72.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.24 and a 200-day moving average of $63.89.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

