Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Purchases New Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 392.2% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.15. The company had a trading volume of 165,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,650. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.95.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

