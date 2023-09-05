Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Invests $171,000 in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,495 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Block from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $295,207.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,441.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,200 shares of company stock worth $2,310,864 over the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Block Price Performance

Shares of Block stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,263,616. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.17. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.20 and a beta of 2.34.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

