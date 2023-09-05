Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Buys New Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,582,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,386,000 after acquiring an additional 59,107 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 16.0% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 27,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 24.9% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 82,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE ED traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.37. The company had a trading volume of 144,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,856. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.72.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

